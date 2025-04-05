Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Trump after tariff announcement

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit President Donald Trump at the White House next week to discuss newly introduced tariffs, reports suggest.

President Donald Trump may meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday as the world rocks from the US' trade war. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Axios reported that Netanyahu may be bound for a White House visit on Monday, likely to discuss US tariffs on Israel and Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

Trump's trade war on the world slapped Israel with an import levy of 17%, despite attempts made by Netanyahu over recent weeks to negotiate around the move by lifting all tariffs on US products.

Netanyahu was wrong in his assessment of Trump's tariffs as "reciprocal." The ultimate number was loosely based on Israel's $7.4-billion trade deficit with the US and accusations of IP theft, not on any levies imposed by Israel.

"Israel steals a lot of intellectual property from, for example, the pharmaceutical manufacturers in this country," a Trump administration official told reporters.

Neither the White House nor the Israeli government has confirmed a meeting is set to take place, but if it were to happen, it would make Netanyahu the first international leader to meet with Trump personally since his tariff announcement on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Netanyahu met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, prompting Hungary's decision to withdraw from the international Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC has an outstanding warrant for Netanyahu's arrest for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza. Netanyahu has visited the US multiple times, including a meeting with Trump at the White House in February.