Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one baby experiences the big world of solid foods for the very first time – and the internet can't get enough of it!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Makenzie Fuller films her little boy taking on a banana.

He bravely grips it in his tiny hands, tries to take a bite, and immediately starts gagging.

The best part? He doesn't give up! He keeps trying, gagging with every attempt.

"I feel this in my core little dude. Bananas are a NO," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This baby's first-ever banana taste test is equal parts adorable and hilarious!
This baby's first-ever banana taste test is equal parts adorable and hilarious!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@makenzie.fuller
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@makenzie.fuller

More on Viral Video of the Day: