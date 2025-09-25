Viral Video of the Day for September 25, 2025: Baby's hilarious first encounter with a banana
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one baby experiences the big world of solid foods for the very first time – and the internet can't get enough of it!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, mom Makenzie Fuller films her little boy taking on a banana.
He bravely grips it in his tiny hands, tries to take a bite, and immediately starts gagging.
The best part? He doesn't give up! He keeps trying, gagging with every attempt.
"I feel this in my core little dude. Bananas are a NO," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@makenzie.fuller