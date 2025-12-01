Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2025: Tiny singer steals the show in Christmas PJ performance

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a cute TikTok is spreading holiday cheer with three sisters delivering an adorable Christmas performance in front of their decorated tree.

In the adorable clip, two older girls stand on either side in matching Christmas pajamas as they hold microphones, confidently singing Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) while their much younger sibling stands between them, clutching a wand.

The crowd favorite quickly becomes the younger one, who steals laughs by enthusiastically belting out the word "Christmas!" at just the right moments between the lyrics.

"When she closed her eyes and said Christmas, I felt that in my core," one viewer commented.

Check it out: