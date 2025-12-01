Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2025: Tiny singer steals the show in Christmas PJ performance

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cute TikTok is spreading holiday cheer with three sisters delivering an adorable Christmas performance in front of their decorated tree.

Viral Video of the Day

In the adorable clip, two older girls stand on either side in matching Christmas pajamas as they hold microphones, confidently singing Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) while their much younger sibling stands between them, clutching a wand.

The crowd favorite quickly becomes the younger one, who steals laughs by enthusiastically belting out the word "Christmas!" at just the right moments between the lyrics.

"When she closed her eyes and said Christmas, I felt that in my core," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This sibling trio won hearts on TikTok with their adorable rendition of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).
This sibling trio won hearts on TikTok with their adorable rendition of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayleighsclinic
Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2025: Cat becomes main course in hilarious dinner setup fail Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2025: Cat becomes main course in hilarious dinner setup fail
Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2025: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade stilt performer has nasty wipeout! Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2025: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade stilt performer has nasty wipeout!
Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick" Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick"
Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn
Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayleighsclinic

More on Viral Video of the Day: