Momodou Taal: Judge hears case challenging Trump targeting of pro-Palestine Cornell student

Cornell University doctoral student Momodou Taal was ordered to turn himself in to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after joining a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's targeting of pro-Palestine student protesters. © Screenshot/Chuffed.org/Tracy McNulty

Taal, who holds Gambian and British citizenship, was not in attendance at the hearing out of fear of his possible arrest.

Late last week, federal officials sent Taal's attorney an email demanding he surrender himself to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Only after was Taal informed his student visa had been revoked on March 14 for supposedly "creating a hostile environment for Jewish students."

The ICE notice came after Taal, along with Professor Mũkoma wa Ngũgĩ and PhD student Sriram Parasurama, joined a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of targeting international students for supporting the Palestine liberation movement. They are seeking an injunction blocking two executive orders seen as the basis for the recent spate of attacks on student protesters.

"Momodou Taal is a test case to determine whether the government can come to your house and grab you and put you in jail for the things you say criticizing the United States government and its policies," attorney Eric Lee told the crowd gathered outside the courthouse.

"They start with someone who's a noncitizen. They start with someone who's said something the powers that be find it difficult to deal with, that is calling what Israel is doing to the people of Palestine a genocide. But it doesn't end with Momodou Taal; it starts with him. Next it will be you," Lee warned.