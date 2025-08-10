Netanyahu reveals plan to allow foreign journalists into Gaza

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday a plan to allow more foreign journalists to report inside Gaza with the military, as he laid out his vision for victory in the territory during a rare press conference.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel has directed its military to allow foreign journalists into Gaza, but did not provide specifics of the plan. © ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP

Access to Gaza has been tightly controlled amid 22 months of Israel's assault on the territory, which numerous human rights organizations have called out as genocidal.

Israel has blocked most foreign correspondents from independently accessing the territory since it launched its war on Gaza following Hamas' unprecedented October 7, 2023, attack, with officials often citing security as a reason.

The Israeli military has taken journalists on occasional embeds that are tightly controlled by security officials.

"We have decided and have ordered, directed the military to bring in foreign journalists, more foreign journalists, a lot," Netanyahu said during Sunday's press conference.

"There's a problem with assuring security, but I think it can be done in a way that is responsible and careful to preserve your own safety."

The premier, however, did not provide specifics on the plan.