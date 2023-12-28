New York City sees protesters for Israel-Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral

New York, New York - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of New York City on Thursday, staging a mock funeral in a demonstration against Israel's continued heavy bombardment of the besieged Gaza strip.

Activists gathered in New York City on Thursday in front of 500 baby dolls wrapped in white cloth, in remembrance of children killed in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's war with Hamas. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Holding banners demanding an immediate ceasefire, the activists gathered in Manhattan's Bryant Park, while some briefly stood in the middle of busy Sixth Avenue in the heart of New York's Midtown district.

Women shrouded in black held hundreds of baby dolls swaddled in white cloths to represent the toll the fighting has taken on children in the coastal territory.

The mock funeral procession headed to New York's iconic Times Square, where the protest continued with giant billboard advertisements as a backdrop.

"Today's action is to draw attention to the fact that, as of now, almost 10,000 children, just children alone, not counting everybody, not counting all Palestinians, have been killed... in Gaza," said archivist Grace Lile (64).