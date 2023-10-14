New York City protestors rally for a "Free Palestine" in latest call to action

New York, New York - Cries of "Free Palestine" rang out in New York on Friday as thousands of protesters took to the streets to denounce Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip.

Supporters of Palestine participated in a rally in Times Square to condemn the recent fighting in Gaza on Friday. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Calling for an end to "Israeli occupation" and the "liberation" of the Palestinian territories, protesters took up multiple blocks in a city that serves as a crossroads for religions and nationalities spanning the world.

The largely youthful protest - which drew demonstrators of all origins, some sporting Palestinian flags and keffiyehs - accused Israel of "genocide" and called for the US to withdraw support for its Middle Eastern ally.

Hamas fighters from Gaza burst through the heavily militarized border into Israel on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people - mostly civilians - in an attack that has been compared to 9/11.

Israel has responded with a fierce bombardment of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave, killing at least 1,900 Gazans - again mostly civilians, including more than 600 children.

Thousands are attempting to flee to southern Gaza after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive.