Gaza siege rages on Christmas Eve as Biden urges caution

Gaza - Israel pushed on Sunday with its brutal siege, as the focus of the deadly attacks shifted to southern Gaza where most displaced Palestinians are trapped.

An Israeli military tank drives through destroyed Gaza near the Israeli border, on December 24, 2023. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

US President Joe Biden stressed the "critical need" to protect civilians, in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed Israel would "continue the war until all of its goals have been achieved," officials said.



As heavy fighting raged on, the Israeli army killed over 200 in 24 hours in the besieged Palestinian territory, Gazan authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The Israeli army said 153 troops had died in Gaza since it launched its ground invasion on October 27. Ten soldiers were lost in battles on Saturday, one of the deadliest days for the Israeli side.

"This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza," said Netanyahu. "The war is exacting a very heavy price... but we have no choice but to keep fighting."

The army claimed soldiers had raided a northern Gaza compound near schools, a mosque, and a clinic and found "explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades and intelligence documents".

Hamas rejected those claims as lies meant "to justify their massacring of innocent civilians and their destructive aggression that has affected the entire infrastructure... in the already blockaded Gaza Strip."

Israel's withering military campaign, including massive aerial bombardment, has killed 20,424 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Vast areas of Gaza lie in ruins, and its 2.4 million people have endured dire shortages of water, food, fuel, and medicine due to an Israeli siege, alleviated only by the limited arrival of aid trucks.

80% of Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN, many now shielding against the winter cold in makeshift tents and forced into the south of Gaza even as ground fighting comes closer.

Near the far southern Gaza city of Rafah, Umm Amir Abu al-Awf (27) suffered wounds to her hand and legs in a strike on her house early Sunday.

"Who won?" she said. "Nothing has been achieved except killing civilians... They keep saying Rafah is safe. It is not safe. Nowhere is safe. Every house has a martyr and injured."