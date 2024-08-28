NYU sparks backlash after updating hate speech guidelines to include discrimination against "Zionists"

New York, New York - As Israel's all-out assault on Gaza rages on, New York University (NYU) has come under fire for changing its student conduct guidelines to include "code words, like 'Zionist'" as an example of speech that could violate non-discrimination policies.

Gaza solidarity protesters rally at the New York University campus demanding the institution divest from Israel. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"For many Jewish people, Zionism is a part of their Jewish identity," the updated guidelines read. "Speech and conduct that would violate the [Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harrassment policy] if targeting Jewish or Israeli people can also violate the NDAH if directed toward Zionists."

The changes are widely seen as intended to suppress Palestine solidarity protests that have rocked campuses across the nation, as students and faculty rise up to demand their institutions divest from Israel. NYU was one of many universities that saw law enforcement called in to shut down the demonstrations in violent raids.

NYU's revised guidelines state that encampments and overnight protests are not allowed on campus.

NYU Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine has been vocal in opposition to the changes and warned the university of serious consequences.

"The new guidance sets a dangerous precedent by extending Title VI protections to anyone who adheres to Zionism, a nationalist political ideology, and troublingly equates criticism of Zionism with discrimination against Jewish people. Furthermore, the new guidance implies that any nationalist political ideology (Hindu nationalism, Christian nationalism, etc.) that is integrated into some members of that group’s understanding of their own racial or ethnic identity should be entitled to civil rights protections," the group wrote in a Sunday press release.

"This is a disturbing development that will legitimize far-right and ethnonationalist ideologies under the guise of protecting students from racial discrimination."