Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah arrested in Switzerland, sparking outrage

Zürich, Switzerland - Palestinian -American journalist Ali Abunimah was arrested in Switzerland after arriving to speak at an event held by the Palestine Committee Zürich.

Palestinian-American journalist Ali Abunimah was arrested in Zürich, Switzerland, ahead of a planned speaking event. © Screenshot/Change.org/Swiss Action For Human Rights

Abunimah, founder and executive director of Electronic Intifada, arrived at the Zürich airport on Friday, where he was questioned by police for an hour before being allowed to enter Switzerland, the outlet reported.

The following afternoon, Abunimah was arrested by Swiss police. Sources told the Palestine Chronicle that "two plainclothes policemen, who refused to show their police IDs, roughly arrested Ali, dragging him across a street and putting him into an unmarked car."

A Change.org petition created by Swiss Action For Human Rights calling for Abunimah's release says, "The cantonal police supposedly obtained a prohibition for him to enter the territory once he was already in the country, a decision which was not subjected to any legal review."

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said it was "outraged" by the arrest and said it "condemns the targeting of a journalist and human rights advocate for exercising freedom of expression.

"Speaking out against injustice in Palestine is not, and should never be considered, a crime. Freedom of the press and freedom of speech are universal fundamental rights that must be protected, not punished," it added.

The 53-year-old, Chicago-based journalist has been an outspoken proponent of Palestinian liberation and critic of Israeli settler-colonialism, apartheid, and genocide.

Mario Fehr, head of the Zürich Government Council's Department of Security, slandered Abunimah in a statement to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, saying: "We don't want an Islamist Jew-hater who calls for violence in Switzerland."