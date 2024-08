Pentagon warns possible Iran attack on Israel or its proxies is still a threat

Washington DC - The US assesses there is still a threat of a new attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies, the Pentagon said Monday, after Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone barrage over the weekend.

Major General Pat Ryder told reporters that the US is continuing to assess the threat of an attack by Iran. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Iran and its regional allies have threatened to attack Israel in response to high-profile killings in Tehran and Beirut late last month, and Hezbollah said its recent strikes on Israel were in response to one of those assassinations.



"We continue to assess that there is a threat of attack, and we... remain well-postured to be able to support Israel's defense as well as to protect our forces should they be attacked," Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

On Sunday, the Israeli military said it launched air strikes on Hezbollah targets that posed an imminent threat, with around 100 fighter jets striking more than 270 targets, most of them short-range rockets aimed at northern Israel.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the Israeli strikes came half an hour before his group launched more than 300 Katyusha rockets at 11 Israeli military sites and that drones then targeted deeper inside the country in response to the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in July.

Ryder said that the US was not involved in the preemptive strikes or in shooting down the projectiles, but that it did "provide some intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance support – ISR – in terms of tracking incoming Lebanese Hezbollah attacks."