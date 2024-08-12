White House warns Iran could make "significant" attack on Israel in coming days

Washington DC - Iran could launch a "significant" attack on Israel as soon as this week, the White House said Monday, as President Joe Biden discussed the crisis with European leaders.

"We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.



"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here – could be this week," added Kirby.

Kirby's comments came as the US is rushing an aircraft carrier strike group and a guided missile submarine to the region in a show of support for Israel.

Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah group have vowed to avenge last month's killings of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Biden called the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Britain on Monday to discuss the growing tensions, the White House added.