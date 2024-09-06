Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Toronto film fest over sponsor's links to Israel
Toronto, Canada - The Toronto film festival, the largest in North America, kicked off in earnest Thursday with Ben Stiller's family movie Nutcrackers as pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the opening night screening.
The four demonstrators chanted slogans in the Princess of Wales Theatre against the Royal Bank of Canada, a festival sponsor that has faced criticism over its investment in firms with links to Israel as the assaults on Gaza and the West Bank rage on.
Other audience members booed, and festival CEO Cameron Bailey continued his introduction before security escorted the protesters out, and the screening of the film, Stiller's first in seven years, proceeded.
The protest provided a political jolt at the start of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), a 10-day extravaganza of Oscar-bait movies and A-list glamour.
This year marks a return to normal for the event, after twin strikes by actors and writers kept top talent from promoting their work here last year. Though the 2023 lineup of films was starry, the red carpets were not, in line with union protocols.
This time around, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, and Nicole Kidman are just some of the boldfaced names expected in Canada's biggest city to unveil new projects.
"Toronto is known for its audience excitement, and that excitement reaches a fever pitch when the biggest stars in the world are here," Bailey told AFP.
"We're glad that we are having a festival without some of the constraints of last year, although I do think we were able to do the very best we could given the circumstances."
Moviegoers warmly greeted Stiller, who introduced Nutcrackers alongside director David Gordon Green.
The stars hit the red carpet for the 2024 Toronto film festival
The holiday-set comedy tells the story of a Chicago real estate developer who must care for his four orphaned nephews after the death of his sister and her husband.
The boys, who are brothers in real life, prove to be quite a handful for the city slicker, who must navigate awkward home-schooling sessions, wild animals in the house, and other quirks of farm life as he finds his nephews a forever home.
"When I read the script, which was so heartfelt and not cynical... I was like, I'm identifying with this guy and this guy is on a journey where he gets in touch with stuff and connects with his family," Stiller said on the red carpet at the gala screening.
"I think that's an important message, especially right now."
Also on the festival's packed schedule of world premieres is Ron Howard's super-secret Eden, a survival film set in the Galapagos islands, and The Wild Robot, the latest from DreamWorks Animation.
Fresh off the Venice success of her portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas in Maria, Jolie comes to Toronto with her latest directorial effort – Without Blood, a tale of early 20th-century family and revenge starring Hayek.
In all, there are a whopping 278 films on the slate.
John and Springsteen will be in town with new documentaries about their epic careers – and they are just some of the recording industry royalty expected to hit the red carpet.
Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Paul Anka, and singer, producer, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams are also due to appear at screenings of new films about their personal and professional lives.
What are the standout movies of TIFF 2024?
And there is a crop of inspirational true-story sports dramas on the schedule, including Unstoppable, about a college wrestler (Jharrel Jerome) without a right leg who dreamed of going pro. Lopez co-stars as the boy's mother.
TIFF – where screenings are open to ordinary moviegoers, not just media and industry insiders – is part of a fall flurry of film festivals, along with Venice and Telluride, that preview some of the movies expected to vie for Oscars glory.
The event runs from Thursday through September 15.
On the final day, the People's Choice Award – voted for by audiences – is handed out. It has become something of an early Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual Academy Award best picture winners such as Nomadland and Green Book.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP