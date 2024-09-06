Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Toronto film fest over sponsor's links to Israel

Toronto, Canada - The Toronto film festival, the largest in North America, kicked off in earnest Thursday with Ben Stiller's family movie Nutcrackers as pro- Palestinian protesters disrupted the opening night screening.

The four demonstrators chanted slogans in the Princess of Wales Theatre against the Royal Bank of Canada, a festival sponsor that has faced criticism over its investment in firms with links to Israel as the assaults on Gaza and the West Bank rage on.



Other audience members booed, and festival CEO Cameron Bailey continued his introduction before security escorted the protesters out, and the screening of the film, Stiller's first in seven years, proceeded.

The protest provided a political jolt at the start of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), a 10-day extravaganza of Oscar-bait movies and A-list glamour.

This year marks a return to normal for the event, after twin strikes by actors and writers kept top talent from promoting their work here last year. Though the 2023 lineup of films was starry, the red carpets were not, in line with union protocols.

This time around, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, and Nicole Kidman are just some of the boldfaced names expected in Canada's biggest city to unveil new projects.

"Toronto is known for its audience excitement, and that excitement reaches a fever pitch when the biggest stars in the world are here," Bailey told AFP.

"We're glad that we are having a festival without some of the constraints of last year, although I do think we were able to do the very best we could given the circumstances."

Moviegoers warmly greeted Stiller, who introduced Nutcrackers alongside director David Gordon Green.