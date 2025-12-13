Viral Video of the Day for December 13, 2025: Toddler's "dirty pizza face" nursery rhyme wins the internet
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny performer named Witley is winning hearts with an adorable kitchen concert that's as messy as it is magical.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Witley stands in his kitchen looking utterly adorable in his glasses, striking a hilariously confident stance while sporting a full-on "dirty pizza face."
He happily sings Hickory Dickory Dock to his mama, Tara Seaman, who can't help but giggle at his irresistible charm.
"Mam, you have the cutest boy in the whole world," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tara.seaman