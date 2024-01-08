Protesters demanding end to Israel's assault on Gaza block New York bridges

Dozens of people protesting Israel's war on Gaza blocked the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges on Monday in a coordinated action.

New York, New York - Dozens of demonstrators blocked three bridges and a tunnel connecting Manhattan with the rest of New York and surrounding areas on Monday, in a coordinated action protesting the Israel's war on Gaza.

Dozens of protesters blocked the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges on Monday, demanding an end to Israel's brutal assault on Gaza.
Dozens of protesters blocked the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges on Monday, demanding an end to Israel's brutal assault on Gaza.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

New York has seen dozens of protests, both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel, since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel and the country's devastating retaliation in Gaza.

Protesters locked themselves to tires, chairs, and each other on the Brooklyn Bridge.

"It's important because we need a ceasefire. It's important to disrupt day-to-day activity to show how important this is, to end the siege in Gaza," said protester Olivia Levine (31), an actor and writer.

Joke of the Day for January 6, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for January 6, 2024: Get your funny on for Caturday

"Hopefully actions scale up. Day-to-day activity needs to be scaled up to secure a ceasefire and the end of occupation. This is just the start."

Dozens of police, some wielding bolt cutters and white plastic cable ties, encircled a group of detained protesters who were lined up on the bridge for processing.

A crowd who gathered in support of those who blocked the bridge's Brooklyn-bound lanes chanted "free, free Palestine," while some filmed police working to cut activists out of the devices used to anchor themselves to the road.

NYPD detains protesters blocking bridges and Holland Tunnel

Police arrested dozens of protesters blocking the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge.
Police arrested dozens of protesters blocking the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Dozens of protesters were detained for blocking traffic at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel, which connects New York to neighboring New Jersey, an AFP correspondent saw.

Similar actions were staged at the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges that link Manhattan island to Brooklyn.

The protests came shortly after the morning rush hour and caused backed-up traffic across the city.

Lebanon's Hezbollah hits Israel with mass rockets as Gaza deaths rise
Israel-Gaza War Lebanon's Hezbollah hits Israel with mass rockets as Gaza deaths rise

Police said the protests lasted just over an hour and had been cleared after 11 AM, but did not confirm the number of arrests.

Three months into its war with Hamas militants, at least 23,084 people have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

The October 7 attack by Hamas which triggered the war resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: