Protesters demanding end to Israel's assault on Gaza block New York bridges

New York, New York - Dozens of demonstrators blocked three bridges and a tunnel connecting Manhattan with the rest of New York and surrounding areas on Monday, in a coordinated action protesting the Israel 's war on Gaza.

Dozens of protesters blocked the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges on Monday, demanding an end to Israel's brutal assault on Gaza. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

New York has seen dozens of protests, both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel, since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel and the country's devastating retaliation in Gaza.



Protesters locked themselves to tires, chairs, and each other on the Brooklyn Bridge.

"It's important because we need a ceasefire. It's important to disrupt day-to-day activity to show how important this is, to end the siege in Gaza," said protester Olivia Levine (31), an actor and writer.

"Hopefully actions scale up. Day-to-day activity needs to be scaled up to secure a ceasefire and the end of occupation. This is just the start."

Dozens of police, some wielding bolt cutters and white plastic cable ties, encircled a group of detained protesters who were lined up on the bridge for processing.

A crowd who gathered in support of those who blocked the bridge's Brooklyn-bound lanes chanted "free, free Palestine," while some filmed police working to cut activists out of the devices used to anchor themselves to the road.