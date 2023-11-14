March for Israel: Tens of thousands rally in Washington amid Israel-Gaza war

Washington DC - Tens of thousands packed a rally in Washington on Tuesday to support Israel and to condemn antisemitism in a riposte to weeks of largely pro-Palestinian demonstrations across a deeply divided US over the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Thousands of people attended the March for Israel on the National Mall in Washington DC on Tuesday, as the Israel-Gaza war enters its sixth week following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With senior members of Congress addressing the event on the National Mall near the Capitol, the crowd rapidly swelled with people wearing the white and blue colors of Israel and waving placards calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to free hostages.



The demonstration, dubbed the March for Israel, centered on combating antisemitism and calling for the release of the 240 hostages held by Hamas, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, one of the organizers.



Hamas fighters stormed across the border from the Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials. Since then, the Israeli army has heavily bombarded Gaza and launched a ground invasion, killing more than 11,200 people, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The heaviest fighting has centered around Gaza hospitals.

Speaking by video link from Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the crowd they were "marching for the right of every Jew to live proudly and safely in Israel and the US and the world."

"No one will break us," he said.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson also spoke, as well as family members of the hostages.

"America feels your pain," said Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the US.

Despite fierce controversy in the US over the intensity of the Israeli military response to the October 7 surprise cross-border attack by Hamas, rally goer Sergei Kravchick, said, "We of course support Israel.... We're doing exactly what we have to do."

The 64-year-old said he was "proud" to see the large turnout.

The demonstration comes after multiple large protests around the country – and in cities around the world – calling for a ceasefire and criticizing the Israeli military.