Protesters rise up for Gaza in New York and more cities on international day of action

New York, New York - Nearly two years after Israel launched its all-out assault on Gaza , anti-genocide protesters took to the streets in New York and around the country to demand an end to the US-backed atrocities.

Protesters gather during the "Rise Up for Gaza" international day of action at Washington Square Park in New York City on October 4, 2025. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

New Yorkers turned out en masse on Saturday to show their support for the Palestinian people under relentless Israeli siege.

"The people of New York City stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine. For two years, as the US, Israel, and their partners have carried out unspeakable acts of horror and depravity, people across the world have chosen the right side of humanity and the right side of history," The People's Forum posted on X along with footage of the march.

Videos circulated on social media of similar protests in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Cleveland, and more cities.

Washington DC – the seat of US federal power – was no exception, as thousands marched to the Capitol calling for an end to government support for Israel.

Protesters also expressed solidarity with participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla, many of whom are still in Israeli custody amid reports of horrific abuse.

The flotilla campaign saw hundreds of activists from dozens of countries – including the US – sail to Gaza in an attempt to break Israel's brutal aid blockade. The Israeli military intercepted and abducted them in international waters, sparking global outrage.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry last month joined numerous human rights experts and organizations in stating that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.