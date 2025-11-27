Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's trampoline session quickly turns into a hilarious fail that has TikTok laughing.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman is seen jumping at a bounce place, trying out different little tricks.

But seconds later, her knees suddenly buckle, sending her pitching forward in a dramatic fall that viewers can't stop laughing at.

"Knees said I'll show you a trick alright," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This woman's knees had other plans while she was jumping around at a bounce place!
This woman's knees had other plans while she was jumping around at a bounce place!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kween_so_juiceyy
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kween_so_juiceyy

