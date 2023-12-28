Protesters shut down Travis Air Force Base in support of Palestine

Fairfield, California - Protesters rallied at the Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, California, to demand an end to US military support for Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza .

Prostesters hold a banner reading "Stop Genocide" as they shut down Travis Air Force Base in a rally against US funding for Israel's brutal assault on Gaza. © Screenshot/X/@codepink

The action, organized by Bay Area Code Pink, took place on Thursday morning with around 80 participants, the Daily Republic reported.

"Biden, Biden, you are a liar" and "We demand a ceasefire," the activists chanted as they waved a banner reading "Stop Genocide."

"This is unbearable," organizer Toby Blomé said at the rally. "As an American citizen I can't support my tax dollars going to shipping arms to Israel. This is genocide."

Israeli forces have killed more than 21,000 Palestinians since October as they continue their air and ground invasion of Gaza and violent raids in the West Bank.

The US government and top Biden administration officials have been accused of complicity in the brutal campaign as they continue to provide weapons and diplomatic support to the State of Israel.

Protesters delivered a letter to Brig. General Derek Salmi, base commander of 60th Air Mobility Wing, calling on him to stop supporting the Israeli apartheid regime through the transfer of US military assets, some of which are reportedly supplied through the Travis Air Force Base.

"Sending more armaments to Israel violates law and conscience...those under your command are possibly abetting war crimes," the letter read.