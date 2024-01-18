Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush demand justice for killed Gaza journalists in DC vigil
Washington DC - Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush joined a Wednesday vigil honoring Palestinian journalists killed in Israel's ongoing siege and bombardment of Gaza.
"The Israeli government's brutal attacks have made Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for journalists and their families," Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, told the crowd.
"Despite Netanyahu's ongoing genocidal campaign, Palestinian journalists have continued reporting for Gaza under extremely dangerous circumstances to continue showing the world the truth about these atrocities," she continued.
"We call on the international community: please come together to investigate the Israeli government's war crimes for its repeated attacks on journalists."
The Gaza media office has reported more than 100 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October, while the total death toll in Gaza is at over 24,400 people. The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said the attacks against media workers are deliberate and targeted in an amicus brief filed in support of a genocide lawsuit against President Joe Biden and top administration officials.
"The Israeli government's silencing of and violence against journalists began long before October 7," Bush said during the vigil. "In fact, for decades, as Palestinians have lived under their illegal occupation, the silencing of their voices and stories has been a tactic to maintain control and maintain support from the West."
"After all, it's much easier to ignore and cover up injustice if it goes untold."
Cori Bush leads congressional push for ceasefire in Gaza
The vigil took place as people across the US pressure the Biden administration to end military aid to Israel and negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Bush introduced a resolution in October calling for an immediate ceasefire – a step the majority of Americans appear to support. Despite that, the measure has only garnered 18 co-sponsors in the US House.
The day before the vigil, the Senate voted overwhelmingly against a resolution proposed by Senator Bernie Sanders to compel the State Department to issue a report on whether Israel is violating human rights in Gaza.
The measure would have set the stage for the US to condition military aid to Israel on its compliance with international human rights obligations, in accordance with the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.
The US government provides $3.8 billion to Israel per year, and Biden has asked Congress to authorize $14 billion more.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP