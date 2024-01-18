Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush demand justice for killed Gaza journalists in DC vigil

Congresswomen Cori Bush (l.) and Rashida Tlaib joined a vigil on Wednesday evening demanding justice for Palestinian journalists killed in targeted Israeli attacks. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The Israeli government's brutal attacks have made Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for journalists and their families," Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American member of Congress, told the crowd.

"Despite Netanyahu's ongoing genocidal campaign, Palestinian journalists have continued reporting for Gaza under extremely dangerous circumstances to continue showing the world the truth about these atrocities," she continued.

"We call on the international community: please come together to investigate the Israeli government's war crimes for its repeated attacks on journalists."

The Gaza media office has reported more than 100 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since October, while the total death toll in Gaza is at over 24,400 people. The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said the attacks against media workers are deliberate and targeted in an amicus brief filed in support of a genocide lawsuit against President Joe Biden and top administration officials.

"The Israeli government's silencing of and violence against journalists began long before October 7," Bush said during the vigil. "In fact, for decades, as Palestinians have lived under their illegal occupation, the silencing of their voices and stories has been a tactic to maintain control and maintain support from the West."

"After all, it's much easier to ignore and cover up injustice if it goes untold."