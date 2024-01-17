Bernie Sanders' resolution on oversight of US military aid to Israel blocked in Senate
Washington DC - The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to block a resolution, introduced by Bernie Sanders, that would compel the State Department to issue a report within 30 days on whether Israel is violating human rights in Gaza.
Sanders' resolution would have set the stage for the US to condition military aid to Israel on its compliance with international human rights obligations, in accordance with the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.
The US government provides $3.8 billion to Israel per year, and President Joe Biden has asked Congress to authorize $14 billion more.
Much of that funding has gone toward weapons and munitions for Israel's military, which is waging a brutal bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza that has killed over 24,000 people and displaced 2 million more.
"Whether we like it or not, the United States is complicit in the nightmare that millions of Palestinians are now experiencing," Sanders said in a speech ahead of the vote.
With his proposal, the senator sought to take the first step toward ensuring accountability in US weapons transfers to Israel.
"This is a simple request for information. That's all this resolution is about," Sanders urged his colleagues.
"Do we support asking the State Department for information on whether human rights violations may have occurred using US assistance in Israel's military campaign?"
Which senators voted in favor of the resolution?
Despite Sanders' appeal, 72 senators voted to kill the measure requesting details on potential human rights violations perpetrated with US-supplied weapons, while only 11 voted in support of the move.
Here are the senators who voted in favor of the resolution:
- Ben Ray Lujan (Democrat-New Mexico)
- Bernie Sanders (Independent-Vermont)
- Chris Van Hollen (Democrat-Maryland)
- Ed Markey (Democrat-Massachusetts)
- Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-Massachusetts)
- Jeff Merkley (Democrat-Oregon)
- Laphonza Butler (Democrat-California)
- Martin Heinrich (Democrat-New Mexico)
- Mazie Hirono (Democrat-Hawaii)
- Peter Welch (Democrat-Vermont)
- Rand Paul (Republican-Kentucky)
Seventeen other senators missed the vote entirely.
Calls for a ceasefire grow ever louder
The failed vote on the Senate resolution came as many Americans are increasingly calling on their government to take action to stop the worsening humanitarian crisis, end US military support for Israel, and negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Demonstrations have rocked American cities since October, with no sign of stopping. Last Saturday saw more than 400,000 people turn out for a powerful March on Washington for Gaza, with solidarity actions in many other communities around the US.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on November 15 found that 68% of Americans support a ceasefire – striking a marked contrast with many elected officials, who continue to express unconditional support for Israel.
Only 18 members of Congress have co-sponsored the Ceasefire Now resolution introduced in the US House by Representative Cori Bush.
Meanwhile, Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are facing a federal lawsuit accusing them of complicity in genocide, with a hearing set for January 26.
Israel is also experiencing increased international scrutiny after South Africa presented a damning genocide case demanding emergency measures to protect Palestinian lives. Lawyers from South Africa have said they are looking into pursuing legal action against the US and UK next.
As Israel's attacks continue unabated, people across the US will keep hitting the streets to pressure the Biden administration to change its tune. The next Shut It Down for Palestine protests are scheduled for Saturday, January 20.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP