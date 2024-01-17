Bernie Sanders' resolution on oversight of US military aid to Israel blocked in Senate

Washington DC - The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to block a resolution, introduced by Bernie Sanders, that would compel the State Department to issue a report within 30 days on whether Israel is violating human rights in Gaza .

Sanders' resolution would have set the stage for the US to condition military aid to Israel on its compliance with international human rights obligations, in accordance with the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961.

The US government provides $3.8 billion to Israel per year, and President Joe Biden has asked Congress to authorize $14 billion more.

Much of that funding has gone toward weapons and munitions for Israel's military, which is waging a brutal bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza that has killed over 24,000 people and displaced 2 million more.

"Whether we like it or not, the United States is complicit in the nightmare that millions of Palestinians are now experiencing," Sanders said in a speech ahead of the vote.

With his proposal, the senator sought to take the first step toward ensuring accountability in US weapons transfers to Israel.

"This is a simple request for information. That's all this resolution is about," Sanders urged his colleagues.

"Do we support asking the State Department for information on whether human rights violations may have occurred using US assistance in Israel's military campaign?"