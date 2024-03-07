Reproductive justice advocates plan sit-in protest blasting Nancy Pelosi's "faux feminism"

Washington DC - Activists are planning a Thursday sit-in at the congressional office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to protest her ostensible support for reproductive freedom while backing Israel's assault on Gaza .

California Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been slammed for supporting domestic reproductive rights while failing to take a stand Palestinian freedoms under a US-backed Israeli assault. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The group is set to meet outside the California Democrat's office at 10AM, before moving to DC House delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton's office at noon.

The action, organized by feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK, takes place one day before International Women's Day, as Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address.

Activists say they are targeting Pelosi because she claims to support women's rights and reproductive justice and has the power to effect change within the Democratic Party.

Instead, CODEPINK says "faux feminists" like Pelosi are creating a "reproductive justice nightmare" in Palestine.

"The blood is on her hands," CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans said in a press release. "It is horrific to walk through these halls of Congress and see women raising the flag of reproductive rights yet refusing to say anything about the devastating reproductive crisis the genocide in Gaza is causing women."