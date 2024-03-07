Biden to deliver high-stakes State of the Union address as Trump rematch looms

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a State of the Union speech on Thursday aimed at convincing skeptical voters the 81-year-old is fit to beat Donald Trump in November's election.

President Joe Biden is due to deliver his State of the Union address on March 7 at 9PM. © REUTERS

Most years, the annual address to Congress is a largely ceremonial affair, but in 2024, the stakes are enormous as Democrat Biden seeks to overcome growing doubts about his age, the US economy, the war in Ukraine, and his support for Israel's assault on Gaza.



Millions of Americans will also be tuning in to the primetime spectacle to see not just what the oldest president in US history says but also how he says it, with Republican Trump (77) continually mocking Biden's health and mental acuity.

Set for 9:00 PM, the speech is expected to trumpet achievements on infrastructure, drug prices, and student debt forgiveness, with Biden saying on Wednesday that he had done "more over three years than most presidents have in eight."

"You hired me to get the job done, build an economy that works for working people, and make life better for families," Biden wrote on X. "I'll update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead."

Trump and Biden nailed down a repeat of the 2020 election with their sweeping wins in this week's Super Tuesday primaries – but it is a rematch that polls show many US voters do not actually want.

Biden is set to paint the election as an existential clash, warning that US democracy and its global standing would be at risk if Trump makes a sensational comeback to the White House.

Scandal-plagued and facing multiple criminal indictments – including for trying to overturn his loss four years ago – Trump again appears to have the Republican nomination on lock, thanks to his base of working-class, white voters.