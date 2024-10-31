Sally Rooney leads massive author boycott of Israeli institutions "complicit" in Gaza atrocities

Sally Rooney is leading a charge of more than 1,000 authors and other publishing professionals boycotting Israeli literary institutions that have been "complicit" in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza .

In a new letter, Rooney was joined by Percival Everett, Jhumpa Lahiri, Michelle Alexander, Jonathan Lethem, Rupi Kaur, and more notable writers as they vowed to take part in a boycott first launched by the Palestine Festival of Literature.

"We cannot in good conscience engage with Israeli institutions without interrogating their relationship to apartheid and displacement," the letter read.

The authors refuse to partner with Israeli institutions that have been complicit in the atrocities through "discriminatory policies and practices or by whitewashing and justifying Israel's occupation, apartheid or genocide," as well as those who "have never publicly recognized the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people as enshrined in international law."

The signatories have also vowed not to work with Israeli institutions that "have remained silent observers of the overwhelming oppression of Palestinians."

Rooney, the acclaimed author of bestsellers like Normal People and Conversations with Friends, has been a longtime advocate for Palestinians and previously refused to have her third novel, 2021's Beautiful World, Where Are You, translated into Hebrew in support of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.