Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to Israel as Rafah concern grows

Washington DC - Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel at the end of the week as differences between Washington and Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the Gaza war intensify.

Israel has carried out an unrelenting assault through the north and central parts of the Gaza Strip, hunting down Islamist terrorists from Hamas but killing more than 31,000 civilians in the process.

Netanyahu had said his army would also now go into Rafah near the border with Egypt, where Israel believes there are terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre, which killed around 1,200 people and took some 240 hostages.

However, the US believes this will result in massive bloodshed amid reports over one million people are there after fleeing from Israel's assault on other areas of the strip.

"He's going to discuss with the government of Israel and its leadership the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of hostages," a State Department official said on Wednesday about Blinken's visit on Friday.

"He's going to discuss the need to defeat Hamas, including in Rafah, in a way that we believe will hopefully protect civilian populations and does not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and advances Israel's overall security."

Blinken was in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah for talks on Wednesday, after which he planned to travel on to the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

During the visit, Blinken told a Saudi television station he believed an agreement in the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of further hostages was possible.