UN says Israel may be committing war crime by using starvation as weapon

The UN warned Tuesday that Israel's severe restrictions on aid into Gaza coupled with its ongoing attacks could amount to using starvation as a "weapon of war."

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN warned Tuesday that Israel's severe restrictions on aid into Gaza coupled with its ongoing attacks could amount to using starvation as a "weapon of war" against Palestinians.

With children starving in Gaza, the UN has warned Israel may be committing a war crime by intentionally using starvation as a weapon of war.
With children starving in Gaza, the UN has warned Israel may be committing a war crime by intentionally using starvation as a weapon of war.  © SAID KHATIB / AFP

UN human rights chief Volker Turk decried the rampant hunger and looming famine in Gaza.

"The situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel's extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of crucial civilian infrastructure," he said in a statement.

"The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime."

Biden genocide case backed by more than 130 human rights groups worldwide
Israel-Gaza War Biden genocide case backed by more than 130 human rights groups worldwide

His spokesperson, Jeremy Laurence, told reporters in Geneva that the final determination of whether "starvation is being used as a weapon of war" would be determined by a court of law.

"The suffering of the people of Gaza is unconscionable," he said.

UN human rights chief slams "entirely preventable" catastrophe in Gaza

Israel has been accused of blocking the entry of aid and food into Gaza, while it continues to subject the territory to brutal bombing.
Israel has been accused of blocking the entry of aid and food into Gaza, while it continues to subject the territory to brutal bombing.  © AFP

The comments came after a UN-backed assessment determined that the devastation wrought by Israel since Hamas's October 7 attack has left roughly half of Gazans – around 1.1 million people – experiencing "catastrophic" hunger.

Without a surge of aid, famine would hit the 300,000 people in Gaza's war-battered north by May, it said Monday.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva his agency feared that without action, "you're looking at more than 200 people dying from starvation per day".

Joke of the Night for March 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for March 16, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away

Turk also stressed that "the clock is ticking".

"Everyone, especially those with influence, must insist that Israel acts to facilitate the unimpeded entry and distribution of needed humanitarian assistance and commercial goods to end starvation and avert all risk of famine."

He lamented that "the alarm bells sounded over the past months by the UN, including my Office, have not been heeded".

"This catastrophe is human-made and was entirely preventable."

Israel has already killed more than 31,800 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, and is facing accusations of genocide.

Cover photo: SAID KHATIB / AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: