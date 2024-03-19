UN says Israel may be committing war crime by using starvation as weapon

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN warned Tuesday that Israel 's severe restrictions on aid into Gaza coupled with its ongoing attacks could amount to using starvation as a "weapon of war" against Palestinians.

With children starving in Gaza, the UN has warned Israel may be committing a war crime by intentionally using starvation as a weapon of war. © SAID KHATIB / AFP

UN human rights chief Volker Turk decried the rampant hunger and looming famine in Gaza.



"The situation of hunger, starvation and famine is a result of Israel's extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, displacement of most of the population, as well as the destruction of crucial civilian infrastructure," he said in a statement.

"The extent of Israel's continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime."

His spokesperson, Jeremy Laurence, told reporters in Geneva that the final determination of whether "starvation is being used as a weapon of war" would be determined by a court of law.

"The suffering of the people of Gaza is unconscionable," he said.