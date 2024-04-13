Tax Day: Quakers organize day of action to end US funding for Gaza assault

Washington DC - Tax Day is rapidly approaching as many Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with the US' continued financing of Israeli human rights abuses in Palestine .

With more and more Americans demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, a Quaker organization is staging a day of action on Tax Day to protest US support for Israel. © Screenshot/Facebook/American Friends Service Committee

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker organization that has been active in Gaza for decades, is encouraging Americans of all backgrounds to take a stand for besieged Palestinians on April 15.

The day of action, corresponding with Tax Day, will include a series of events and visits to members of Congress in order to advocate for US policy change.

"The US government is deeply complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian children and families. Our tax dollars are buying the bombs dropping on their loved ones and the tanks that are destroying their cities," AFSC General Secretary Joyce Ajlouny said in a press release.

"As a Quaker and a Palestinian, I know that this violence will never bring peace," she continued.

"We need an immediate cease-fire, an end to military funding from the US, and a political process that will end the apartheid system and bring true peace and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians."