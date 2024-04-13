Tax Day: Quakers organize day of action to end US funding for Gaza assault
Washington DC - Tax Day is rapidly approaching as many Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with the US' continued financing of Israeli human rights abuses in Palestine.
The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker organization that has been active in Gaza for decades, is encouraging Americans of all backgrounds to take a stand for besieged Palestinians on April 15.
The day of action, corresponding with Tax Day, will include a series of events and visits to members of Congress in order to advocate for US policy change.
"The US government is deeply complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinian children and families. Our tax dollars are buying the bombs dropping on their loved ones and the tanks that are destroying their cities," AFSC General Secretary Joyce Ajlouny said in a press release.
"As a Quaker and a Palestinian, I know that this violence will never bring peace," she continued.
"We need an immediate cease-fire, an end to military funding from the US, and a political process that will end the apartheid system and bring true peace and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians."
Biden administration continues to arm Israel
The Biden administration has sent over 100 arms shipments to Israel since October, on top of billions in military aid the US government provides each year.
A new tax receipt from the Institute for Policy Studies found that the average American taxpayer in 2023 contributed $5,109 toward US militarism and its support systems, including wars abroad.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces have killed over 33,600 Palestinians in six months and driven millions more to the brink of famine and starvation.
To participate in the Tax Day action, AFSC encourages Americans to see its list of organized events and to visit the district offices of their representatives and senators to demand a ceasefire and an end to US funding for Israel.
