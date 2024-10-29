Trick-or-Treat for UNRWA: How to help kids in Palestine this Halloween

Ghosts, ghouls, witches, and more can help kids in Palestine this Halloween by trick-or-treating for UNRWA!

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to help the children of Palestine this Halloween by asking for donations to UNRWA instead of candy. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & 123RF/arinahabich

The action, launched by the feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK, encourages children to ask for donations instead of candy this spooky season.

UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, provides life-saving humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza struggling to survive under Israeli occupation and bombardment.

The agency has faced severe obstacles since the US government decided to cut off additional funding last January following unverified Israeli government claims that a handful of its employees participated in the October 7 Hamas attack.

The Israeli Knesset on Monday made matters even worse by passing legislation banning UNRWA.

The agency's commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, warned implementation of the bills will "only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell."