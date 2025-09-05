Trump administration launches "shameful assault" on Palestinian NGOs to protect Israel

Washington DC- President Donald Trump's administration has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs due to their support of International Criminal Court efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals over war crimes in Gaza .

Secretary of State Marco Rubio placed sanctions on three top Palestinian NGOs over their support for International Criminal Court cases against Israeli leaders. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / SOPA Images

The move is the latest effort to hobble international law and ICC, which has sought arrest warrants for Israeli officials over myriad war crimes in Gaza.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday designated Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights under an executive order targeting entities that assist ICC investigations into Israel.

"These entities have directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," Rubio said.

The US, Russia, and Israel are among the nations that reject the ICC.

"We oppose the ICC's politicized agenda, overreach, and disregard for the sovereignty of the United States and that of our allies," Rubio said in a statement.

Last month, the US – which has facilitated Israel's destruction of Gaza – imposed sanctions on two ICC judges and two prosecutors, including those from allies France and Canada. In June, Rubio sanctioned four judges from the court.

Dozens of human rights and legal organizations condemned the move, with Amnesty International calling it a "deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice."

"These organizations carry out vital and courageous work, meticulously documenting human rights violations under the most horrifying conditions," said Erika Guevara-Rosas, a senior director at Amnesty.

She accused the Trump administration of seeking to "dismantle the very foundation of international justice and shield Israel from accountability for its crimes."