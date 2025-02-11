Trump's ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza rejected by over 110 groups: "An act of unconscionable immorality"

Washington DC - More than 110 organizations have signed onto a letter urging the Donald Trump administration to abandon its plans to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip .

Demonstrators in Washington DC demand the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit with Donald Trump at the White House on February 4, 2025. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

"We are deeply alarmed by President Trump’s recent statements that appear to endorse and plan for forced Palestinian displacement leading to the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip," reads the letter led by A New Policy, established last year by former federal officials who resigned over US policy toward Palestine.

"We, the undersigned organizations, decry and oppose any effort or initiative, and any calls for, the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, and support the Joint Statement of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League that similarly rejected any such steps."

The signatories to the statement – including the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CODEPINK, Democratic Socialists of America, Doctors Against Genocide, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, and more – noted that Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza and bar their return would be illegal under international law.

Trump has repeatedly trumpeted Gaza's potential real-estate value, but Palestinians have rejected the imperialist notion that their land is up for grabs.

"Palestine is not just an idea – it is a place. It is a homeland to the Palestinian people," the letter reads.