Trump again doubles down on ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza with latest shocking remarks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that Gaza would be "turned over" by Israel to the US and claimed no soldiers would be needed for his ethnic cleansing plans.

US President Donald Trump again insisted that the US would seize Gaza and forcibly displace its Palestinian population. © REUTERS

Trump doubled down on the shocking and illegal plan he first announced on Tuesday, which explicitly aims at forcibly displacing Palestinians in Gaza from their homes.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump said in an early morning post.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"

Trump stunned the world by announcing during a joint press conference Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an accused war criminal, that "the US will take over the Gaza Strip."

"We will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said to audible gasps during the press conference, describing plans to rebuild a territory destroyed by a US-enabled Israeli assault widely considered to be genocidal.