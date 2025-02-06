Trump again doubles down on ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza with latest shocking remarks
Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday that Gaza would be "turned over" by Israel to the US and claimed no soldiers would be needed for his ethnic cleansing plans.
Trump doubled down on the shocking and illegal plan he first announced on Tuesday, which explicitly aims at forcibly displacing Palestinians in Gaza from their homes.
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump said in an early morning post.
"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"
Trump stunned the world by announcing during a joint press conference Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an accused war criminal, that "the US will take over the Gaza Strip."
"We will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," he said to audible gasps during the press conference, describing plans to rebuild a territory destroyed by a US-enabled Israeli assault widely considered to be genocidal.
Trump presses ahead with criminal proposal
Trump offered few details and his administration appeared to backtrack Wednesday after facing a wave of outrage from Palestinians, Arab governments, and world leaders.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the idea "was not meant to be hostile," while the White House said there was no commitment to sending US troops and that any displacement of Palestinians would be "temporary."
The Republican however showed Thursday that he still wanted to press ahead with the plan as he had originally announced it, including the war crime of forcible displacement.
Trump said that by the time of his planned handover by Israel to the United States Palestinians "would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region."
"They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free," Trump added.
"The US, working with great development teams from all over the World, would slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth."
Cover photo: REUTERS