US officials who resigned over Gaza launch PAC to change US policy toward Israel

Washington DC - Former US officials who resigned over the Biden-Harris administration's position on Gaza have launched a non-partisan lobbying organization and political action committee aimed at reshaping American policy toward Israel and the Middle East.

Former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned over US weapons transfers to Israel, attends a pro-Palestine demonstration in front of the White House. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

A New Policy was founded by former Education Department appointee Tariq Habash and former State Department official Josh Paul, both of whom are among a slew of federal employees who have resigned over the US government's military and diplomatic support for Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza.

The organization supports the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, as well as an end to US support for illegal Israeli settlements. It will push to condition US weapons transfers on Israeli compliance with human rights laws, while resisting efforts seeking to limit Americans' rights to free speech and protest.

The PAC will provide financial support to political campaigns that take a human rights-centered approach to US-Middle East policy.

"The past year has shown us just how deeply damaging our policy in the Middle East is – to the region, and to America," Josh Paul, a former director in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said in a press release.

"We've spent billions of taxpayer dollars while sacrificing national interests and global credibility, the safety of all people in the region has been compromised while Palestinians, in Gaza in particular, endure immeasurable suffering, and now we're on the brink of a regional war," he continued.

"More than a policy problem, we have a political problem and until we address the politics, we won't make significant headway on the policy issues."