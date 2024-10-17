US officials who resigned over Gaza launch PAC to change US policy toward Israel
Washington DC - Former US officials who resigned over the Biden-Harris administration's position on Gaza have launched a non-partisan lobbying organization and political action committee aimed at reshaping American policy toward Israel and the Middle East.
A New Policy was founded by former Education Department appointee Tariq Habash and former State Department official Josh Paul, both of whom are among a slew of federal employees who have resigned over the US government's military and diplomatic support for Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza.
The organization supports the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, as well as an end to US support for illegal Israeli settlements. It will push to condition US weapons transfers on Israeli compliance with human rights laws, while resisting efforts seeking to limit Americans' rights to free speech and protest.
The PAC will provide financial support to political campaigns that take a human rights-centered approach to US-Middle East policy.
"The past year has shown us just how deeply damaging our policy in the Middle East is – to the region, and to America," Josh Paul, a former director in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said in a press release.
"We've spent billions of taxpayer dollars while sacrificing national interests and global credibility, the safety of all people in the region has been compromised while Palestinians, in Gaza in particular, endure immeasurable suffering, and now we're on the brink of a regional war," he continued.
"More than a policy problem, we have a political problem and until we address the politics, we won't make significant headway on the policy issues."
US support for Israel sparks mass public outrage
The announcement of the new lobbying organization and PAC comes as the Biden-Harris administration continues to back Israel's brutal actions in Palestine and across the Middle East.
The US earlier this week warned Israel that it might begin withholding some military aid if its forces do not stop blocking humanitarian assistance from reaching Gaza. The letter gave Israel 30 days to take action – sparking outrage from many advocates, who note that Israel's bombardment and starvation campaign are killing Palestinians en masse right now.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced on Sunday that it would deploy US troops and a new anti-missile system to Israel as its military ramps up its deadly attacks on Lebanon and the illegally occupied West Bank.
The US government's ongoing support for Israel has triggered mass public uprisings in support of Palestinian freedom and an American foreign policy based on peace and diplomacy.
"American voters are clear: they do not want to be complicit in this humanitarian catastrophe and a majority want an end to the transfer of lethal weapons that are used to kill Palestinian civilians," said Habash, who is Palestinian American.
"Elected officials have not kept up with the sea change in public opinion and A New Policy will work to close this gap."
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP