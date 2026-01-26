Joke of the Day for January 26, 2026: A snowy smile for a winter laugh

Your Joke of the Day has arrived on time for the winter weather! Here's a snowy silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Who made the snowman's coffee?

A brrr-ista.

Joke of the Day for January 26, 2026: A snowy smile for a winter laugh.

More on Joke of the Day: