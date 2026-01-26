Joke of the Day for January 26, 2026: A snowy smile for a winter laugh
Your Joke of the Day has arrived on time for the winter weather! Here's a snowy silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Who made the snowman's coffee?
A brrr-ista.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Richard Fitzjohn