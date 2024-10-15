UN decries "worst restrictions" on Gaza aid since start of Israeli assault

Gaza - Gaza appears to be facing the worst restrictions on aid since Israel's all-out assault began over a year ago, the UN said Tuesday, lamenting the especially devastating impact on children.

Palestinian children sit atop their family's belongings as they flee areas north of Gaza City on October 12, 2024. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

"Day after day, the situation for children becomes worse than the day before," said James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency UNICEF.

Vast areas of Gaza have been devastated by Israel since its unrelenting siege on the territory began last October.

And Israel has been intensifying operations in the north of the Palestinian territory, where the UN has warned hundreds of thousands of people are trapped.

Despite a desperate need to increase the amount of aid going in, Elder lamented that aid access was worsening.

"August was the lowest amount of humanitarian aid that came into the Gaza Strip of any full month since the war broke out," he said.

There had been "several days in the last week (where) no commercial trucks whatsoever were allowed to come in," Elder added.

"We see now what is probably the worst restrictions we've seen on humanitarian aid, ever."