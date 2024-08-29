Israel agrees to pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

Gaza - Israel has agreed to limited daily pauses in fighting in the Gaza Strip to allow for a polio vaccination campaign, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Fighting is to cease in three areas of the Palestinian territory from morning to afternoon on three consecutive days, according to Rip Peeperkorn, a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO), citing a commitment made by the Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs, COGAT.



Peeperkorn said the polio vaccination campaign would be launched on September 1 in central Gaza and carried out the two following days in southern and northern Gaza.

The daily pauses in fighting to facilitate the vaccination of more than 600,000 children would start at 6 AM and end between 2 and 3 PM, he added.

Following the discovery of polioviruses in wastewater in Gaza, vaccines against the disease were brought into the coastal area last week as it endures an ongoing Israeli siege.

The United Nations is looking to immunize more than 600,000 children in the Gaza Strip against the virus in two rounds of vaccinations.

In order for the doses to be administered, UN representatives had called for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza war that began almost 11 months ago.