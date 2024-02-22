United Airlines set to become first US carrier to resume flights to Israel
Newark, New Jersey - United Airlines announced Wednesday it will resume flights to Israel next month, becoming the first US carrier to bring back flights since last fall's suspensions with the outbreak of the war on Gaza.
United plans initial flights to Tel Aviv from its New York-area hub in Newark, New Jersey, on March 2 and 4.
The airline's goal is to restore daily non-stop service from March 6.
"United conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel," the US carrier said in a news release.
"United will continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted," the company said.
The company hopes to bring back a second flight from Newark as soon as May, United said, adding that it would evaluate bringing back flights from San Francisco, Washington, and Chicago as early as the fall.
Will other US airlines resume Israel flights?
United and US rivals Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended service to Israel after the October 7 attack by Hamas, which has been followed by an ongoing siege of the Gaza Strip by Israel killing more than 29,000 Palestinians and counting.
A Delta spokesperson referred AFP to the company's January 19 statement canceling flights to Tel Aviv through April 30 that said the company is "continuously monitoring the security situation" in the region.
American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other companies that have resumed service to Israel include British Airways, Lufthansa, Air France, and RyanAir.
Cover photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP