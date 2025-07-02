Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2025: Little girl has the funniest reaction to birthday surprise!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a three-year-old girl simply couldn't hide her emotions when the birthday spotlight was turned on her.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Lanie films her daughter sitting at the restaurant as a waitress approaches and places a tiny pink sombrero on her head.

Then, everyone starts singing, and her reaction has viewers in fits of laughter!

"The side eye and finger taps," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

This 3-year-old had a hilarious reaction to a birthday surprise!
This 3-year-old had a hilarious reaction to a birthday surprise!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laniegracelane
Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2025: Man dangles by feet in unbelievable zipline fail! Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2025: Man dangles by feet in unbelievable zipline fail!
Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2025: Singing TikTok family stuns viewers with heartfelt song Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2025: Singing TikTok family stuns viewers with heartfelt song
Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2025: Toddler stops everything to jam to favorite song Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2025: Toddler stops everything to jam to favorite song
Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2025: DJ Cabbage Patch Kid spins some bangin' beats Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2025: DJ Cabbage Patch Kid spins some bangin' beats
Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2025: Woman's husband hilariously loses pants walking back to car
Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2025: Toddler delights TikTok with adorable message
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash! Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2025: Girl can't stop running down dune before epic crash!
Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up! Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2025: Toddler's dreams come true with Disney character meet-up!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laniegracelane

More on Viral Video of the Day: