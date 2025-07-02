Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2025: Little girl has the funniest reaction to birthday surprise!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a three-year-old girl simply couldn't hide her emotions when the birthday spotlight was turned on her.

In the clip, mom Lanie films her daughter sitting at the restaurant as a waitress approaches and places a tiny pink sombrero on her head.

Then, everyone starts singing, and her reaction has viewers in fits of laughter!

"The side eye and finger taps," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity: