Israeli strike kills director of Gaza hospital: "There is no justification for targeting him"

Gaza City, Gaza - Palestinian officials and witnesses said on Wednesday that an Israeli strike killed the director of the Indonesian Hospital, a key clinic in the north of war-ravaged Gaza.

Doctor Marwan Al-Sultan was killed in his apartment in Gaza City along with his wife, daughters, and son-in-law, a relative who said he found them, Ahmed al-Sultan, told AFP.

Gaza's civil defense agency said seven people were killed in the strike early Wednesday afternoon, including Sultan, his wife, and at least three of his children.

The doctor's body was taken to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where mourners gathered around it, AFP journalists reported.

"His face was unrecognizable, we could barely identify him," the director of that facility, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, told AFP.

Surviving daughter Lubna Sultan paid tribute to her father at the hospital.

"His whole life was devoted to medicine and the struggle to treat patients," she told AFP. "There is no justification for targeting him and his martyrdom."

The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, the group that runs the hospital, called the killing of the doctor and his family "a flagrant violation of humanitarian principles and a grave act of injustice", saying those responsible "must be held accountable".