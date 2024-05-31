US and UK launch deadliest attack yet on Yemen as Houthis vow to fight on

Hodeida, Yemen - Yemen's Houthi rebels on Friday threatened to escalate attacks on Red Sea shipping after overnight strikes by the US and Britain killed 16 people, according to local media.

US and UK forces bombed sites in Yemen on overnight Friday, reportedly killing at least 16 people. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The toll reported by the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV would constitute one of the deadliest strikes since the US and Britain launched their campaign to counter disruption of the trade route in January.



The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have launched scores of drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November, in solidarity with Palestinians who are being killed en masse by Israel in Gaza.

The US Central Command said 13 Houthi sites were targeted in a bid to degrade their ability to attack shipping.

"The American-British aggression will not prevent us from continuing our military operations," Houthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti said on X, vowing to "meet escalation with escalation".

AFP journalists heard loud explosions in the capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida overnight from Thursday to Friday.

Strikes also targeted telecoms infrastructure in the town of Taez, Al-Masirah reported.

Citing health authorities, the TV station said 16 people were killed and more than 35 were wounded in Hodeida alone, without specifying if they were civilians or militants.