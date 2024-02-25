US and UK launch new wave of strikes on Yemen

Sanaa, Yemen - American and British forces carried out a fresh wave of strikes Saturday against 18 targets in Yemen , a joint statement said, following weeks of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Smoke rises in the sky following US-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on February 25, 2024. © REUTERS

The strikes "specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen," including weapons storage facilities, attack drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter, a joint statement said.

The statement was co-signed by Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, who gave unspecified "support" to the new round of strikes, the second this month and fourth since the Houthis began their attacks on ships in the region.

"The Houthis' now more than 45 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November constitute a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response," the statement said.

Al-Masirah television reported "a series of raids on the capital Sanaa," while AFP correspondents in the western Yemeni city said they heard several loud bangs.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement after the strikes.

"We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries."