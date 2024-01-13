US attacks Houthi targets in Yemen again in latest dramatic escalation
Sana'a, Yemen - The US escalated its involvement in rapidly spiraling Middle East tensions by again attacking positions of Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday morning local time.
According to the US military, the target was a Houthi radar installation. The attack with Tomahawk cruise missiles was launched from the USS Carney destroyer.
Houthi officials said there were no casualties.
On Thursday night, the US and Great Britain, with the support of allies, had carried out a wave of military strikes against the Houthi in Yemen, in response to repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. According to Pentagon, almost 30 positions were attacked.
Houthi representatives said five members were killed overnight. Six others were injured. The attacks hit the capital Sana'a as well as the provinces of Hudaida, Tais, Hajjah, and Saada.
More US and UK airstrikes followed early on Friday.
Growing congressional criticism of Biden's actions
The Houthis announced retaliation and declared that they would continue their attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea as long as Israel continues its brutal war on Gaza.
The Pentagon said that the Houthis had fired at least one anti-ship ballistic missile at a merchant ship on Friday.
The military strike was a reaction to the "illegal, dangerous and destabilizing" attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea and was based on the right of self-defense, according to a joint statement by the alliance, which includes the USA, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia.
But members of Congress on both sides of the aisle rejected this justification, blasting the Biden administration for not seeking a congressional approval for the military actions and calling the president's decisions "unconstitutional."
As I’ve said many times before, I am extremely concerned about a broad regional conflict developing," California Rep. Barbara Lee posted on X after the latest strikes. "The Biden administration MUST come to Congress before continued use of force. It’s past time to facilitate a ceasefire."
