US attacks Houthi targets in Yemen again in latest dramatic escalation

Sana'a, Yemen - The US escalated its involvement in rapidly spiraling Middle East tensions by again attacking positions of Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday morning local time.

The US attacked more Houthi targets, this time with cruise missiles launched from the USS Carney destroyer. © REUTERS

According to the US military, the target was a Houthi radar installation. The attack with Tomahawk cruise missiles was launched from the USS Carney destroyer.

Houthi officials said there were no casualties.



On Thursday night, the US and Great Britain, with the support of allies, had carried out a wave of military strikes against the Houthi in Yemen, in response to repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. According to Pentagon, almost 30 positions were attacked.

Houthi representatives said five members were killed overnight. Six others were injured. The attacks hit the capital Sana'a as well as the provinces of Hudaida, Tais, Hajjah, and Saada.

More US and UK airstrikes followed early on Friday.