UN agency chief warns of bleak future for Gazans as Israeli attacks rage

Gaza - The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, warned Wednesday of the bleak future facing Gazans amid the ongoing Israeli assault .

A Palestinian woman reacts in front of a destroyed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on January 16, 2024. © AFP

Following his fourth visit to the Palestinian territory since the war erupted on October 7, the UNRWA chief said many residents are no longer able to see "the future in the Gaza Strip."



"You have hundreds of thousands of people living now in the street, living in these plastic makeshift (tents), sleeping on the concrete," Lazzarini told journalists in Jerusalem.

The majority of Gaza's 2.4 million residents have been forced from their homes, while Lazzarini said more than 60% of buildings are estimated to be damaged.

The most extensive Israeli bombardment has hit the north, where scores of residential blocks have been reduced to rubble.

"The north for us is a pocket of humanitarian catastrophe," the UNRWA chief said.

"Would you even encourage anyone to go to the north when we know the north is infested by UXOs – unexploded ordnance – and rubble, and non-functioning services?" he asked.