Biden gives farewell speech at UN General Assembly in shadow of US-backed Israeli wars

New York, New York - President Joe Biden used his farewell address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to insist that "full-scale war" between Israel and Lebanon can still be avoided through diplomacy.

US President Joe Biden gave his last address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in the shadow of Israel's war on Lebanon and Gaza. © REUTERS

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said of the catastrophic escalation in which over 500 Lebanese people have already been killed by Israeli airstrikes.



"In fact (it) remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes on the border safely."

Biden spoke again about an elusive ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, telling the global body it was time to "end this war (on Gaza)."

The Democrat's administration has been the key military and diplomatic enabler of Israel's assaults on both Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, where warnings of a potential genocide have reached a deafening pitch.

UN Security Council member France called for an emergency meeting on the crisis, as the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell warned "we are almost in a full-fledged war."

"We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran – which backs both Hezbollah and Hamas – condemned the "senseless and incomprehensible" inaction by the UN against Israel.