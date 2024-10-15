Hundreds of Jewish protesters take on Wall Street for Gaza: "Stop Arming Israel"

New York, New York - Hundreds of Jewish and Palestinian protesters and allies rallied in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday to demand an end to US support for Israel's genocide in Gaza .

Hundreds of Jewish and Palestinian activists and allies protest the US' continued support for Israel outside the New York Stock Exchange. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Demonstrators, including many Jewish Americans with Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow, and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, took to the streets at the center of global capital in order to send an urgent message.

"At this very moment, the Israeli military is massacring family after family in North Gaza in a war of extermination. So hundreds of Jews and friends are shutting down the New York Stock Exchange to demand the US stop arming Israel and profiting from genocide," Jewish Voice for Peace wrote on X.

Wearing red t-shirts reading "Stop Arming Israel" and "Not in Our Name," the protesters raised banners stating "Gaza Bombed, Wall Street Booms" and "Fund FEMA, Not Genocide," in reference to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's hurricane relief efforts.

There were reports that some participants in Monday's action had chained themselves to the gates in front of the New York Stock Exchange building.

"Let’s be clear once and for all: the US is not arming Israel to protect Jews. The US is arming Israel for its own profit and control of the region," Jewish Voice for Peace stated alongside videos of NYPD officers arresting and carrying Jewish protesters away by their arms and legs.