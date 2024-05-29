Senior State Department official resigns over Israel's Gaza aid obstruction
Washington DC - A career State Department official has become the latest federal employee to resign over the Biden administration's unflagging support for Israel as it continues to devastate Gaza.
Stacy Gilbert, who served in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM), resigned over a recent government report claiming Israel had not impeded access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to the Washington Post.
The report, published earlier this month, stated that the US does not "currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance."
The conclusion was used to justify the Biden administration's decision to keep arming Israel with deadly weapons.
Gilbert disagreed, saying Israel was impeding US aid from reaching the increasingly desperate people of Gaza.
Israel has been accused of blockading the entry of humanitarian assistance to the occupied territory, where the besieged population faces the imminent threat of starvation and famine. Israeli settlers have also launched attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys.
The Israeli assault has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza since October, with the International Court of Justice ruling that its military actions constitute a plausible case of genocide.
Biden's support for Israel sparks wave of resignations and protests
Josh Paul, a top official at the State Department, resigned over continued US arms transfers to Israel. He has since backed a federal lawsuit accusing President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of complicity in genocide.
Former State Department officer Annelle Sheline and Arabic-language spokesperson Hala Rharrit left their posts over the US' role in Gaza's destruction, as did former Education Department official Tariq Habash, who is Palestinian American.
Active Air Force member Aaron Bushnell has been hailed as a hero after set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in what he called "an extreme act of protest." He died as a result.
Army Major Harrison Mann, who is Jewish, stepped down from his post at the Defense Intelligence Agency earlier this month in response to the US government's "nearly unqualified support" for Israel.
Days later, Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, became the first Jewish-American Biden appointee to resign over the Gaza assault.
"Through over 7 months of slaughter in Gaza, the U.S. has not provided protection – it has provided weapons; it has not eased suffering – it has enabled a famine; it has not resolved the plight of persecuted and forcibly displaced people in Palestine – it has provided the diplomatic cover for Israel to continue their persecution and to repeatedly forcibly displace them without accountability or justice," Paul wrote on LinkedIn late Tuesday.
"Stacy's resignation is a reminder to all of those people that while it is our offices that bear the authority, it is ourselves who bear the responsibility."
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP