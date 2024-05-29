Senior State Department official resigns over Israel's Gaza aid obstruction

Washington DC - A career State Department official has become the latest federal employee to resign over the Biden administration's unflagging support for Israel as it continues to devastate Gaza .

Demonstrators wave a Palestinian flag and call for a ceasefire in Gaza during a protest outside the White House. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Stacy Gilbert, who served in the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM), resigned over a recent government report claiming Israel had not impeded access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to the Washington Post.

The report, published earlier this month, stated that the US does not "currently assess that the Israeli government is prohibiting or otherwise restricting the transport or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance."

The conclusion was used to justify the Biden administration's decision to keep arming Israel with deadly weapons.

Gilbert disagreed, saying Israel was impeding US aid from reaching the increasingly desperate people of Gaza.

Israel has been accused of blockading the entry of humanitarian assistance to the occupied territory, where the besieged population faces the imminent threat of starvation and famine. Israeli settlers have also launched attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys.

The Israeli assault has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza since October, with the International Court of Justice ruling that its military actions constitute a plausible case of genocide.