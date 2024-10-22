US probing leak of classified docs on Israeli plans to strike Iran

Washington DC - The FBI and Pentagon are investigating a leak of classified US intelligence about Israel 's plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, speaking to reporters on Monday, said US authorities do not know if "it was a leak or a hack at this point." © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community," the FBI said in a statement on Tuesday.



"As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment."

The classified documents involve satellite imagery analysis from the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the US National Security Agency, according to press reports.

They reportedly describe Israeli preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran for its October 1 missile barrage on Israel – but do not identify any actual targets.

They were circulated on the Telegram app last week by an account called Middle East Spectator.

