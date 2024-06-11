US promises millions in aid to Palestinians amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for Palestinians amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Sweimeh, Jordan - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for Palestinians, as he urged other countries also to give money to address Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for Palestinians amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for Palestinians amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.  © JACK GUEZ / POOL / AFP

The aid, announced at an emergency aid conference in Jordan, brings the total US contribution to Palestinians – in Gaza, the West Bank, and the region – to $674 million since war broke out in October, according to the State Department.

But Blinken noted that a UN appeal for the Palestinians was only one-third funded, with a shortfall of some $2.3 billion.

"Some have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all," Blinken told an emergency aid conference in Jordan, in a likely reference to US adversaries China and Russia.

UN suspends delivery of aid to Gaza out of the newly built US pier
Israel-Gaza War UN suspends delivery of aid to Gaza out of the newly built US pier

"It is time for everyone – everyone – to step up. And for those who have already given and given generously, give more," he said.

Blinken did not specify how the US would deliver the assistance, but Washington – the largest donor to the Palestinians – has focused on the World Food Program and private aid groups.

Congress has banned further contributions to the main provider of assistance on the ground – UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Cover photo: JACK GUEZ / POOL / AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: