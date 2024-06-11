US promises millions in aid to Palestinians amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Sweimeh, Jordan - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for Palestinians, as he urged other countries also to give money to address Gaza 's humanitarian crisis.

The aid, announced at an emergency aid conference in Jordan, brings the total US contribution to Palestinians – in Gaza, the West Bank, and the region – to $674 million since war broke out in October, according to the State Department.

But Blinken noted that a UN appeal for the Palestinians was only one-third funded, with a shortfall of some $2.3 billion.

"Some have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all," Blinken told an emergency aid conference in Jordan, in a likely reference to US adversaries China and Russia.

"It is time for everyone – everyone – to step up. And for those who have already given and given generously, give more," he said.

Blinken did not specify how the US would deliver the assistance, but Washington – the largest donor to the Palestinians – has focused on the World Food Program and private aid groups.