UN agency for Palestinian refugees suspends food distribution in Rafah amid Israeli onslaught

Rafah, Gaza - The UN agency for Palestinian refugees temporarily suspended food distribution in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday due to Israel 's unrelenting assault.

UNRWA announced on Tuesday it has suspended food distribution in Gaza's southern city of Rafah due to Israel's continuing assault. © AFP

UNRWA said "lack of supplies and insecurity" had caused it to halt distribution, as Israel's continued to bomb the city and displace hundreds of thousands of people.

Though Israeli officials insisted hundreds of trucks carrying aid arrived in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the UN gave a much lower number and said almost all crossings were either shut or nonoperational due to the violence of the military attack.

With full-blown famine in place in some parts of Gaza, the much-vaunted floating pier built by the US has so far failed to bring any benefits for Palestinians, due to an inability to distribute what little aid has made it onto the territory, amid chaos and desperation caused by starvation.

Israel has systematically targeted local and even international security forces, leading to a breakdown in order.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, which killed just over 1,100 people, more than 35,000 people in Gaza, mainly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli assault, and around 80,000 injured. More than 80% of dwellings are estimated to have been destroyed and most of the territory has been rendered uninhabitable, as Israel faces widespread accusations of war crimes and genocide.