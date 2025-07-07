Trump to meet Netanyahu at White House as Israel continues deadly Gaza assault

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet Monday US President Donald Trump, who expressed hope for a "deal this week" between Israel and Hamas.

US President Donald Trump (l.) is due to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas began on Sunday evening in Doha, aiming to broker a ceasefire and reach an agreement on the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Trump said Sunday there was a "good chance" of reaching an agreement.

"We've gotten a lot of the hostages out, but pertaining to the remaining hostages, quite a few of them will be coming out," he told journalists.

Netanyahu, speaking before boarding his flight to Washington on Sunday, said his meeting with Trump could "definitely help advance this" deal.

The US president is pushing for a truce in the Gaza Strip, whose entire population is experiencing forced starvation conditions amid continued Israeli assault.

Netanyahu said he dispatched the team to Doha with "clear instructions" to reach an agreement "under the conditions that we have agreed to."

He previously said Hamas' response to a draft US-backed ceasefire proposal, conveyed through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, contained "unacceptable" demands.