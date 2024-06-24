Violence erupts as pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protests clash outside synagogue

Los Angeles, California - A pro- Palestinian demonstration outside a synagogue in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles clashed violently with a pro-Israeli counterdemonstration on Sunday, US media reported, showing video material of the violence.

A video on X showed demonstrators trading blows and kicks in the incident that took place in the area with a large Jewish population on Sunday. Photos showed people with blood streaming down their faces, but there were no reports of serious injury.

Media reports said that at least one person had been arrested. CNN reported that the clashes erupted after pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue and attempted to block the entrance.

President Joe Biden posted on X that he was "appalled" by the scenes outside Adas Torah Synagogue.

"Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American. Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable," Biden added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described the clashes as "appalling."